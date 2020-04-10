DAKOTA KANE JAMES "DKJ" NUECHTERLEIN, 21, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020. Born Aug. 19, 1998, in Fort Wayne, he was the beloved son of Kristi (Nicholls) Nuechter lein and Stephen Nuechter lein. Dakota loved music and sharing it with others, spending time with family and friends, especially his niece, Trinity and connecting with others through Xbox Live. Dakota is survived by his mother; sister, Ashley (Nuechterlein) Fuelling; niece, Trinity Fuelling; as well as many loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his father. A Celebration of Life is 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46825. Memorial contributions may be made in Dakota's name to Erin's House for Grieving Children at https://www.erinshouse.org/donate. To leave online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 10, 2020