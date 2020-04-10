DAKOTA KANE JAMES "DKJ" NUECHTERLEIN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAKOTA KANE JAMES "DKJ" NUECHTERLEIN.
Service Information
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN
46825
(260)-426-9494
Obituary
Send Flowers

DAKOTA KANE JAMES "DKJ" NUECHTERLEIN, 21, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020. Born Aug. 19, 1998, in Fort Wayne, he was the beloved son of Kristi (Nicholls) Nuechter lein and Stephen Nuechter lein. Dakota loved music and sharing it with others, spending time with family and friends, especially his niece, Trinity and connecting with others through Xbox Live. Dakota is survived by his mother; sister, Ashley (Nuechterlein) Fuelling; niece, Trinity Fuelling; as well as many loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his father. A Celebration of Life is 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46825. Memorial contributions may be made in Dakota's name to Erin's House for Grieving Children at https://www.erinshouse.org/donate. To leave online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 10, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details