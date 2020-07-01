DAL ELLENWOOD MATHIAS, 76, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Born on Jan. 27, 1944, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Dale "Buck" and Agnes (Patterson) Mathias. He is survived by his sister, Sue Mathias; brother, Syd (Mary Beth) Mathias; sister-in-law, Diann Mathias; nieces, Hollie Mathias and Lisa Mathias; and nephew, Joseph (Crystal) Mathias. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Jem, Lew and Sol Mathias. Funeral service is 4 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne, with calling from 2 p.m. until time of service. Memorial donations may be given to the Autism Society of Indiana. For online condolences, visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 1, 2020.