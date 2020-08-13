DALE A. PUFF SR., 86, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, surrounded by family at his home. Born April 10, 1934 on the family farm in Poe, Ind., he was the son of the late Adolph W. and Malinda Ann (Parker) Puff. He graduated from Concordia High School in 1952 then went on at age 18 to honorably serve his country in the United States Navy from 1952 to 1956 during the Korean War. After serving on U.S. Navy submarines, Catfish, Yazoo, Spinax and Volador, he remained in the Reserves until 1960. He then graduated from Indiana Technical College, Fort Wayne in 1959 with a B.S. in Electronic Engineering. His professional Career as an Engineer included Philco Corporation, Lockheed Missile and Space Company, Chrysler Corporation, Magnavox, ITT, Fairchild and Department of Defense as a contract administration performance supervisor for 15 years. Dale was involved in the International communication establishment in foreign countries, Europe, Africa and Scandinavia, NATO, satellite and fiber optics. Dale maintained the communication systems on Air Force One, the Pentagon and during Desert Storm the Secretary of the Army's planes. In 1942, at age 8, his parents bought a farm currently where Parkview Regional Medical Center now resides. The stories he would tell of how things were before progress to the Dupont Road area were interesting to hear. At an early age, Dale's fascination with radios steered his desires into electronics and engineering. His career was a long and successful one providing him opportunities to travel the globe working on satellite and fiber optic earth stations around the world. His love for his family was never questioned, always ensuring the family never went without. During retirement, he and Leona became summer camp hosts for 10 years at Camp Misty Mount at Catoctin Mountain Park in Maryland. When not hosting Dale and Leona would travel in their camper spending many memorable hours with the family and making sure to spoil the 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A high point in Dale's life was going on the Honor Flight Northeast Indiana #26 with his son. Dale was a loving husband, father and grandfather, a man of goodness and integrity, and will be remembered by many. Dale was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Dale is survived by his loving family, wife of 51 years, Leona (Ely) who he married on Sept. 7, 1968; four children, Tirrell (Mark) Gross of LaGrande, Ore., Dale II (Rebecca) Puff of New Bern, N.C., Michael Girardot of Fort Wayne, and Thomas (Sheila) Girardot of Carolina Beach, N.C.; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one brother, Gerald Puff of Hillsdale, Mich.; and a host of other relatives and friends. Dale was preceded in death by his parents; eldest daughter, Mary Malinda (Albert) Pounder fomerly of Mountainburg, Ark.; third daughter, Deidre (Keith) Collins formerly of Reedy, W.Va.; granddaughter, Melissa (Gross) Gribling; grandson, Jeremiah Gross; great-grandson, Joseph Gribling; four brothers, Glen, Roy, Albert, and Edgar Puff; and six sisters, Anna Gongaware, Leona Bodle, Joan Waldron, and Ruth Stinnett and two infant sisters. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1126 S. Barr St., Fort Wayne, with viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Pastor Quill to officiate. Viewing also from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Thompson Funeral Home, 204 E. Main St., Montpelier, Ohio. Those wishing to attend are asked to abide by recommended social distancing guidelines and masks are encouraged. Interment is 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier, Ohio, with military rites provided by the Montpelier Veterans. Following the interment, at approximately 2:30pm there will be a luncheon held at the 1st Church of Christ, 129 North Walnut St., Bryan, Ohio. Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1126 S. Barr St. Fort Wayne, IN Continued next column...



