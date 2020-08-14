1/
DALE A. PUFF Sr.
PUFF SR., DALE A.: Funeral service is 11 a.m. today, Aug. 14, 2020, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1126 S. Barr St., Fort Wayne, with viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment is 2 p.m. today, Aug. 14, 2020, at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier, Ohio, with military rites provided by the Montpelier Veterans. Following the interment, at approximately 2:30pm there will be a luncheon held at the 1st Church of Christ, 129 North Walnut St., Bryan, Ohio. Arrangements by Thompson Funeral Home, 204 E. Main St., Montpelier, Ohio.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Thompson Funeral Home
AUG
14
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
AUG
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
AUG
14
Interment
02:00 PM
Riverside Cemetery
