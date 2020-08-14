PUFF SR., DALE A.: Funeral service is 11 a.m. today, Aug. 14, 2020, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1126 S. Barr St., Fort Wayne, with viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment is 2 p.m. today, Aug. 14, 2020, at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier, Ohio, with military rites provided by the Montpelier Veterans. Following the interment, at approximately 2:30pm there will be a luncheon held at the 1st Church of Christ, 129 North Walnut St., Bryan, Ohio. Arrangements by Thompson Funeral Home, 204 E. Main St., Montpelier, Ohio.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store