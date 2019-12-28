Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DALE A. ZELT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DALE A. ZELT, 81, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Elevate Wood view Nursing and Rehab in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Arnold and Hulda (Koenmann) Zelt. He married Coreen Strasser on Feb. 14, 1969, and she survives. He worked for SuperValu for 35 years, retiring in 2001. Dale was a member of Trinity English Lutheran Church and Teamsters. He enjoyed farming and gardening. Surviving are his children, Eric (Stacey) Zelt and Andrew (Carrie) Zelt; and grandchildren, Haley Zelt, Kaleb Zelt, and Xander Zelt. Dale was also preceded in death by sisters, Evelyn and Ira. Funeral service is 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Trinity English Lutheran Church, with calling from noon to 3 p.m. prior to the service. Burial in Concordia Cemetery Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity English Lutheran Church or The Carriage House. Arrangements entrusted to Greenlawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park.



DALE A. ZELT, 81, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Elevate Wood view Nursing and Rehab in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Arnold and Hulda (Koenmann) Zelt. He married Coreen Strasser on Feb. 14, 1969, and she survives. He worked for SuperValu for 35 years, retiring in 2001. Dale was a member of Trinity English Lutheran Church and Teamsters. He enjoyed farming and gardening. Surviving are his children, Eric (Stacey) Zelt and Andrew (Carrie) Zelt; and grandchildren, Haley Zelt, Kaleb Zelt, and Xander Zelt. Dale was also preceded in death by sisters, Evelyn and Ira. Funeral service is 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Trinity English Lutheran Church, with calling from noon to 3 p.m. prior to the service. Burial in Concordia Cemetery Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity English Lutheran Church or The Carriage House. Arrangements entrusted to Greenlawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park. Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close