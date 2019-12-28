DALE A. ZELT, 81, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Elevate Wood view Nursing and Rehab in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Arnold and Hulda (Koenmann) Zelt. He married Coreen Strasser on Feb. 14, 1969, and she survives. He worked for SuperValu for 35 years, retiring in 2001. Dale was a member of Trinity English Lutheran Church and Teamsters. He enjoyed farming and gardening. Surviving are his children, Eric (Stacey) Zelt and Andrew (Carrie) Zelt; and grandchildren, Haley Zelt, Kaleb Zelt, and Xander Zelt. Dale was also preceded in death by sisters, Evelyn and Ira. Funeral service is 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Trinity English Lutheran Church, with calling from noon to 3 p.m. prior to the service. Burial in Concordia Cemetery Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity English Lutheran Church or The Carriage House. Arrangements entrusted to Greenlawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 28, 2019