DALE E. "HIPPIE" MARTIN, 59, of Fort Wayne, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 1:57 p.m., at his residence. Surviving are his daughters, Grace Strahm of Fort Wayne and Emily H. G. Martin of Ohio; parents,Leo and Donna Martin of Monroeville, Ind.; sisters, Patty (Kevin) Ryan of Columbia City, Ind. and Karen (Larry) Baumert of Monroeville, Ind.; feline friend, Harley, and grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at St. Rose Catholic Church, Monroeville. Prayer service is 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel. Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at the funeral home, with reciting of the Holy Rosary at 4 p.m. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home - Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville, Ind. For complete bituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 27, 2019