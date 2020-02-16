DALE HUSTON ALBER, 92, of Pewaukee, Wis., formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. He was born in 1928. He was an avid fisherman, rose gardener, singer, and cook. He is survived by his daughter, Victoria John of Seattle; son, Michael (Sue) Alber of Delafield; grandchildren, Kelly (Mathew) Martineau, Mike (Jenelle) Alber, Rob (Claire) Alber, and Carey (Joe) Milazzo; and great-grandchildren, Ruby and Stella Martineau, Cayden and Colton Alber, Marie Alber, and Olivia and Natalie Milazzo. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Jane Browne Alber. The family will honor his life with a private celebration. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Jane and Dale Alber Musical Theatre Scholarship, Lakehill Preparatory School, 2720 Hillside Drive, Dallas, TX 75214; or a . The family would like to thank the staff of Matthews of Pewaukee and Angels Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc for their fine care of Dale. He will join Jane at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Fort Wayne. Dale will be remembered as the fierce champion of his family.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 16, 2020