Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DALE HUSTON ALBER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DALE HUSTON ALBER, 92, of Pewaukee, Wis., formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. He was born in 1928. He was an avid fisherman, rose gardener, singer, and cook. He is survived by his daughter, Victoria John of Seattle; son, Michael (Sue) Alber of Delafield; grandchildren, Kelly (Mathew) Martineau, Mike (Jenelle) Alber, Rob (Claire) Alber, and Carey (Joe) Milazzo; and great-grandchildren, Ruby and Stella Martineau, Cayden and Colton Alber, Marie Alber, and Olivia and Natalie Milazzo. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Jane Browne Alber. The family will honor his life with a private celebration. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Jane and Dale Alber Musical Theatre Scholarship, Lakehill Preparatory School, 2720 Hillside Drive, Dallas, TX 75214; or a . The family would like to thank the staff of Matthews of Pewaukee and Angels Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc for their fine care of Dale. He will join Jane at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Fort Wayne. Dale will be remembered as the fierce champion of his family.

DALE HUSTON ALBER, 92, of Pewaukee, Wis., formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. He was born in 1928. He was an avid fisherman, rose gardener, singer, and cook. He is survived by his daughter, Victoria John of Seattle; son, Michael (Sue) Alber of Delafield; grandchildren, Kelly (Mathew) Martineau, Mike (Jenelle) Alber, Rob (Claire) Alber, and Carey (Joe) Milazzo; and great-grandchildren, Ruby and Stella Martineau, Cayden and Colton Alber, Marie Alber, and Olivia and Natalie Milazzo. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Jane Browne Alber. The family will honor his life with a private celebration. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Jane and Dale Alber Musical Theatre Scholarship, Lakehill Preparatory School, 2720 Hillside Drive, Dallas, TX 75214; or a . The family would like to thank the staff of Matthews of Pewaukee and Angels Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc for their fine care of Dale. He will join Jane at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Fort Wayne. Dale will be remembered as the fierce champion of his family. Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations