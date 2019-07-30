|
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
DALE L. FLORA, 87, Fort Wayne, formerly of North Manchester, passed away at 10:54 a.m. on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Parkview Huntington Hospital, Huntington. One of eight children, Dale was born in Hoagland, Oct. 16, 1931, a son of Robert C. and Josephine (Harrod) Flora. After graduating from Hoagland High School in 1950 where he held the scoring record for Allen County, Ind. in basketball, he went on to receive his Bachelors' of Science from Purdue University with a degree in Ag Education. In 1962, he received his Master's degree from Purdue University in Education and Administration. After graduating from Purdue in 1954, he went to Lagro High School and taught Ag, Biology, and Chemistry for two years. In 1956, he began teaching at Laketon High School. Before retiring in 1992, he spent the last 38 years of his professional career as a Guidance Director at Manchester High School. He was a long-time 4-H leader. On June 1, 1952 Dale married Beulah J. Bosler. The two would winter in Mission, Texas for 16 years before Beulah passed away on April 9, 2011. They were wed for nearly 59 years. Dale was lucky enough and found love again, and on Nov. 26, 2011, he married Marilyn Thompson. She later passed away Feb. 15, 2018. In 1950, Dale joined the International Harvesters Industrial League as a pitcher for fast pitch softball. Dale and Beulah loved traveling and visiting all fifty states. Later in life, Dale enjoyed woodworking, fishing, and watching anything having to do with Purdue. Most of all though, he loved spending time with his granddaughters. In the center of Dale's life was his faith. He was a member of Congregational Christian Church, North Manchester, Indiana and Ijamsville United Methodist Church, Ijamsville, Indiana. The loving memory of Dale L. Flora will be remembered by his three sons, Michael J. (Marsha) Flora of Fort Wayne, Thomas D. (Janet) Flora of LaGrange, and Daniel B. (Teresa) Flora of North Manchester; two stepsons, Fred (Debbie) Thompson of North Manchester and Terry (Vicki) Thompson of Harrison, Ind.; two brothers, Willis (Doris) Flora of New Palestine, and Robert W. (Vicki) Flora of Liberty, Mo.; two sisters, Elsie Van Vranken of Florida and Roselyn (Winston) Lister of Rio Verde, Ariz.; eight granddaughters, Darcy (David Neiman) Flora, Jaime (Chadd) Keaffaber, Lydia (Kenny) Young, Veronica (Raul) Reyes-Flora, Megan (James) Chappo, Maria (Greg) Whicker, Larissa Flora, and Amelia (Joe) Bradley; eleven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; two wives; one brother, Glenn Flora; two sisters, Eileen Fluke and Martha Ann Whittern. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Timbercrest Chapel, 2201 East Street, North Manchester, Ind., with calling one hour prior. Pastor J.P. Freeman and Pastor Kent Harting officiating. Family and friends may also call from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at McKee Mortuary, 1401 State Road 114 West, North Manchester, Ind. Burial will be at Oaklawn Cemetery, 600 Beckley Street, North Manchester. For those who wish to honor the memory of Dale L. Flora, memorial contributions may be made to Timbercrest Charitable Assistance Fund, P.O. Box 501, North Manchester, Indiana 46962 or Purdue University Center for Cancer Research, 403 West Wood Street, West Lafayette, Indiana 47907. Arrangements are entrusted to McKee Mortuary.
