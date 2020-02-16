Pontius obituary continued son Radon, and Fiona Radon; his brother, Earl (Jill) Pontius; his sisters, Carole Keller, Judith (Charles) Tittemore, and Sharon (David) Peters; numerous loving nieces and nephews; and his lifelong friend from childhood, John Johnson. "Dale was loved and admired by all who knew him and he will be forever loved and missed by his family and friends". A private family gathering will take place at a later date. Dale's family asks that anyone wishing to make a contribution in his honor, please consider the Nature Conservancy of Arizona or the New Mexico Environmental Law Center in Santa Fe. To leave condolences, please visit www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 16, 2020