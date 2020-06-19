DALE R. McCORMICK
DALE R. McCORMICK, 89, of Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020. Dale was a cement finisher for over 60 years. Visitation is from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Face coverings required. Funeral service will be private. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
