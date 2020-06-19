DALE R. McCORMICK, 89, of Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020. Dale was a cement finisher for over 60 years. Visitation is from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Face coverings required. Funeral service will be private. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 19, 2020.