DALE ROBERT GETZ
1938 - 2020
DALE ROBERT GETZ, 82, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born Sept. 24, 1938, he was the son of the late Norbert and Eptha (Fitzgerald) Getz. Dale retired from G.E. as a security guard. He served his country during the Vietnam War in the U.S. Army. He was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church. Dale was an avid fisherman, gardener and woodworker. He loved his family, was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather, and loved spending time with his family. Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Donna (Wade) Getz; three sons, Kevin (Lori) Getz, Mark (Nancy) Getz and Robert (Laura) Getz; nine grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior to the service. The Rev. Steven Voelker officiating. Calling also from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at the funeral home. Entombment at Concordia Cemetery Gardens. Preferred memorials to Visiting Nurse Hospice or Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 29, 2020.
