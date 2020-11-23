1/1
DALE RUSSELL JUNEAU
1942 - 2020
DALE RUSSELL JUNEAU, 77, of Fort Wayne, joined the Lord in Heaven Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, accompanied by his daughter. Born Nov. 23, 1942 ,in Hamburg, Wis., he was the son of Maytle (Kramm) Juneau and Raymond Juneau. Dale was married to his beloved wife, Mary Lou (Wais) Juneau, on May 22, 1965 in Merrill, Wis. Mary Lou passed away on Dec. 11, 2005. Dale is a veteran of the U.S. Army, and was an active member of the American Legion Post 47. He was also a past commander. Dale is remembered for his generosity, humor, authenticity, and truism. He was the most loving, attentive, and caring father a daughter could possibly wish for. Dale is survived by his daughter, Danielle R. (Juneau) Allen, 49; and grandchildren, Cameron T. Allen, 19, and Alexandra R Allen, 16, of Fort Wayne. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Chapel at Concordia Cemetery, 5365 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne Ind. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Service
11:00 AM
Chapel at Concordia Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society - Newaygo Rd.
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
260-496-9600
