DALLAS R. PLATTER
DALLAS R. PLATTER, 76, of Brown County, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at his home. Born Jan. 19, 1943, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of Guy and Cecilia (Voroil) Platter. Dallas graduated from Avilla High School. Dallas served in the Indiana National Guard. Dallas retired in 2001 from the Parts Department at Navistar in Indianapolis. Dallas is survived by his wife Cheryl Platter of Fort Wayne; children, Guy (Rachel) Platter of Fort Wayne and Darin (Michelle) Platter of Nashville; grandchildren, Guy Dallas, Noble, Joy, Eve, Boone, Zachary "Father Nickolas", Haley, River, Madison and Gabriel; and brother, Larry Platter. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Kelly Neilson; and brother, Dennis Platter. Graveside inurnment is 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Divine Mercy Catholic Cemetery, 3500 Lake Ave., in Fort Wayne. Father Jacob Runyon officiating. Masks will be required. Cremation Services have been entrusted to Meredith-Clark Funeral Home in Morgantown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.meredith-clark.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 26, 2020.
