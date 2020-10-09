DAMON J. BRADTMUELLER, 70, of Brownsburg, Ind., passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. He was a son of the late Otto and Joan Bradtmueller. He was an active member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church and the Sons of The American Legion. He was a superintendent for McDonald Construction Company. Survivors include his wife, Susan Stratman Bradtmueller. Damon is also survived by sisters, Marita Neumann, Cheryl Clark; brother, James Bradtmueller; their spouses; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral mass is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 6000 W. 34th St., Indianapolis (IN 46224). Visitation is from 4 pm to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg. In compliance with current requirements and restrictions, guests are required to wear masks and observe social distancing. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, Ind.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store