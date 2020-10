Or Copy this URL to Share

Share DAMON's life story with friends and family

Share DAMON's life story with friends and family

BRADTMUELLER, DAMON J.: A funeral mass is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 6000 W. 34th St., Indianapolis, Ind. Visitation is from 4 pm to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg. In compliance with current requirements and restrictions, guests are required to wear masks and observe social distancing.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store