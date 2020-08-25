1/
DAN JONES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DAN JONES, 87, passed away, Wednesday, Aug, 19, 2020, at Hospice Home. He was a lifetime member of Turner Chapel AME Church where he served faithfully. He was a U.S. Army veteran and retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 29 years of service. Surviving are his children, Danita, Bryan (Kara) and Shari Jones; grandchildren, Marlena and Bryan II Jones; great-grandsons, Jhayden, Bryan III and Cameron Jones. Service is noon Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Turner Chapel AME Church, with walk-through visitation from 10 a.m. to noon. Masks will be required. Social distancing is encouraged. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC www.ellisfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Turner Chapel AME Church
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Service
12:00 PM
Turner Chapel AME Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ellis Funeral Home, LLC
1021 E. Lewis Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46803
260-422-6958
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved