DAN JONES, 87, passed away, Wednesday, Aug, 19, 2020, at Hospice Home. He was a lifetime member of Turner Chapel AME Church where he served faithfully. He was a U.S. Army veteran and retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 29 years of service. Surviving are his children, Danita, Bryan (Kara) and Shari Jones; grandchildren, Marlena and Bryan II Jones; great-grandsons, Jhayden, Bryan III and Cameron Jones. Services were held Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Turner Chapel AME Church. Interment in Covington Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC www.ellisfh.com