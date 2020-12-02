1/1
DANA L. WATERS, 86, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Dupont Hospital. Born April 14, 1934, in Chicago, Ill., Dana was a daughter of the late Daniel and Esther (Lambert) Shroyer. Her life revolved around her children and grandchildren. Dana was very proud of her friendships, some lasting 50+ years. Her heart was huge and her door was always open. Dana is survived by her sons, Bill (Sundie) and John (Karen) Waters; daughter, Amy (Bo McKie) Waters; many grandchildren, and one great- grandson. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences can be left online at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home
6424 Winchester Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
2604241525
