DANA L. WATERS, 86, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Dupont Hospital. Born April 14, 1934, in Chicago, Ill., Dana was a daughter of the late Daniel and Esther (Lambert) Shroyer. Her life revolved around her children and grandchildren. Dana was very proud of her friendships, some lasting 50+ years. Her heart was huge and her door was always open. Dana is survived by her sons, Bill (Sundie) and John (Karen) Waters; daughter, Amy (Bo McKie) Waters; many grandchildren, and one great- grandson. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.