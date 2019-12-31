DANA PURSLEY

Service Information
Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home
120 West Mill Street
Ossian, IN
46777
(260)-622-4114
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home
120 West Mill Street
Ossian, IN 46777
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home
120 West Mill Street
Ossian, IN 46777
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home
120 West Mill Street
Ossian, IN 46777
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home
120 West Mill Street
Ossian, IN 46777
View Map
Obituary
DANA PURSLEY, 79, of Ossian, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. Born Nov. 27, 1940, in Berne, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Ervin L. and Margaret J. (Steiner) Schindler. She graduated from Berne High School in 1958. She worked as the owner and operator of the Ossian Deli since 1986. She was a member at Fairview Church of God and greatly enjoyed spending time with her family. Surviving family include her sons, Jim Fryback and Brad (Tina) Pursley; grandchildren, Josh (Starr), Justin (Jessica), and Amber Fryback, Whitley Pursley and Ava Johnson; great-grandchild, Bentley; and brother, Brian (Donna) Schindler. Besides her parents, she was preceded in passing by her granddaughter, Amy Meyer. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 West Mill St., Ossian, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ossian. Memorials may be made to Fairview Church of God. Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 31, 2019
