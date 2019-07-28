DANA S. LEININGER

DANA S. LEININGER, 67, of Fort Wayne, died on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home, with loving friends and family by his side. He had a great sense of humor, a love of learning and enjoyed spending time with loved ones. Dana graduated from North Side High School in 1969 and earned a Bachelor's degree at Ball State University and Master's degree from Cambridge International. He enjoyed a career in finance. Dana served in many organizations, Y.M.C.A, Civic Theatre, Heartland Chorale and J.A. He is survived by spouse, Molly Keltsch; nephews, Jon (Karen) and Matt (Kristi) Leininger; numerous cousins and many close friends, some who knew him as "Uncle Dana". He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Barbara Leininger; and brother, Dennis A. Leininger. A Celebration of Dana's life will be held in September at the family farm.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 28, 2019
