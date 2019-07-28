DANA S. LEININGER, 67, of Fort Wayne, died on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home, with loving friends and family by his side. He had a great sense of humor, a love of learning and enjoyed spending time with loved ones. Dana graduated from North Side High School in 1969 and earned a Bachelor's degree at Ball State University and Master's degree from Cambridge International. He enjoyed a career in finance. Dana served in many organizations, Y.M.C.A, Civic Theatre, Heartland Chorale and J.A. He is survived by spouse, Molly Keltsch; nephews, Jon (Karen) and Matt (Kristi) Leininger; numerous cousins and many close friends, some who knew him as "Uncle Dana". He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Barbara Leininger; and brother, Dennis A. Leininger. A Celebration of Dana's life will be held in September at the family farm.

