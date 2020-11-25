DANIEL ALLEN CASHDOLLAR, 72, of Fort Wayne, Allen County, passed away on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at University Park Nursing Home. Born May 1, 1948, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Charles Cashdollar and Gloria (Rodgers) Cashdollar. Daniel served in the United States Army. Danny was a cook for many different restaurants in Fort Wayne. He also worked for machine shops in California and at Zollner Piston in Fort Wayne. He enjoyed model airplane construction along with repairing small motors for boats and lawnmowers. He used this love of small engine repair to help at Mark's Garden Shop on Lafayette St., Fort Wayne for several years. In his spare time, Danny could be found bowling or fishing or with his friend Mike, listening to music to pass the time of day. Survivors included his brothers, David (Tracye) Cashdollar of Fort Wayne and Steven (Cheryl) Cashdollar of Florida; and sister, Rebecca Beitvashahi of Fort Wayne. He was preceded in death by a sister, Karen Roach; and two brothers, Jeffrey Cashdollar and Terence Cashdollar. In the interest of public and family health, there will be no public services for Daniel. A private family gathering will take place prior to cremation. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne. Preferred memorials are to the Alzheimer's Association
