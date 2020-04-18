DANIEL B. BOSSARD, 69, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020. Born in Van Wert, Ohio, Daniel was the son of the late Frank Uncapher and Katherine Bossard Clements. Daniel graduated from Snider High School and attended ITT Tech. He worked for Office Concepts for many years as a service technician. Daniel attended Emmanuel Community Church. His true passion was photography. He loved being outdoors and capturing the beauty of nature. Surviving are his wife, Marcia; children, Jacqueline Bossard and Joe Bossard; stepson, Rocky Sites; step-grandchildren, Emmaline, Lillian and Mirabelle; and sister, Pam (John) Arthur. Daniel was also preceded in death by his step-father, Joe Bossard. Due to COVID-19, private family services. Memorials may be made to the family in c/o Marcia Bossard. Arrangements by FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 18, 2020