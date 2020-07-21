The following obituary is being republished to correct information. DANIEL BRYON KEEFER, 60, of Fort Wayne, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020. Born Aug. 16, 1959, he was a son of the late Wayne E. and Mary Ann P. Keefer. He is survived by his sister, NancyLee D. Keefer; and brothers, Victor P. Keefer and James 000T. Keefer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jon Wayne G. Keefer. A graveside service is 1 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery, 2507 Engle Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46809). Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home For Funerals will be caring for services.