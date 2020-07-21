1/
DANIEL BRYON KEEFER
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DANIEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
The following obituary is being republished to correct information. DANIEL BRYON KEEFER, 60, of Fort Wayne, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020. Born Aug. 16, 1959, he was a son of the late Wayne E. and Mary Ann P. Keefer. He is survived by his sister, NancyLee D. Keefer; and brothers, Victor P. Keefer and James 000T. Keefer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jon Wayne G. Keefer. A graveside service is 1 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery, 2507 Engle Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46809). Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home For Funerals will be caring for services.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Graveside service
01:00 PM
St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals
6810 Old Trail Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
2607473186
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved