LEE, DANIEL BYRON: A graveside service is 1 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery, 2507 Engle Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46809). Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home For Funerals will be caring for services.



