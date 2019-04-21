Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DANIEL "DAN" CARRIER. View Sign

DANIEL "DAN" CARRIER, 70, of Zephyrhills, Fla., passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Born Jan. 30, 1949, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Myron and Marjorie Carrier. He was a graduate of Central High School and United Electronics Institute. He was an electronics tech, then was a residential maintenance supervisor. He was a skilled "Jack of All trades", refurbished many homes and loved to help others. He was a caregiver to his father in later years. Surviving are his siblings, Mike, Judy Schaubschlager and Marsha (Joe) Lineman; sister-in-law, Lana Carrier; and nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Steve; and brother-in-law, Bill Schaubschlager. Memorial service is 2 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Faith Lutheran Church, 9250 IN 205, Churubusco, Ind.

DANIEL "DAN" CARRIER, 70, of Zephyrhills, Fla., passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Born Jan. 30, 1949, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Myron and Marjorie Carrier. He was a graduate of Central High School and United Electronics Institute. He was an electronics tech, then was a residential maintenance supervisor. He was a skilled "Jack of All trades", refurbished many homes and loved to help others. He was a caregiver to his father in later years. Surviving are his siblings, Mike, Judy Schaubschlager and Marsha (Joe) Lineman; sister-in-law, Lana Carrier; and nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Steve; and brother-in-law, Bill Schaubschlager. Memorial service is 2 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Faith Lutheran Church, 9250 IN 205, Churubusco, Ind. Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 21, 2019

