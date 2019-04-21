DANIEL "DAN" CARRIER

DANIEL "DAN" CARRIER, 70, of Zephyrhills, Fla., passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Born Jan. 30, 1949, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Myron and Marjorie Carrier. He was a graduate of Central High School and United Electronics Institute. He was an electronics tech, then was a residential maintenance supervisor. He was a skilled "Jack of All trades", refurbished many homes and loved to help others. He was a caregiver to his father in later years. Surviving are his siblings, Mike, Judy Schaubschlager and Marsha (Joe) Lineman; sister-in-law, Lana Carrier; and nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Steve; and brother-in-law, Bill Schaubschlager. Memorial service is 2 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Faith Lutheran Church, 9250 IN 205, Churubusco, Ind.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 21, 2019
