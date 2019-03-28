DANIEL "DAN" CRAIG KNIGHT, 68, of Marion, Ind., passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019, from complications related to cancer. Born June 27, 1952, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Otto E. and Lois M. Knight. Dan graduated from Savanna High School in Anaheim, Calif., in 1970. He retired from the Navy in 1991 as an E6 Petty Officer First Class. Dan is survived by his daughter, Erin Knight; son, Eric Knight; grandchildren, Hayden, David and Dylan; sisters, Pamela Lynn and Jacqueline Arivett; brother, Gordon Knight; nieces, nephews, and a host of long-time friends. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Cindy Renee Knight; and brother, Paul Knight. Memorial service is 4 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at The Salvation Army, 1337 Shelby St., Indianapolis (IN 46203). Arrangements by Siler Funeral Service, 8632 Decatur Road, Fort Wayne. To send tributes online, visit silerfuneralservice.com
