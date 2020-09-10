1/1
DANIEL D. "DAN" McDONALD
DANIEL D. "DAN" McDONALD, 71, Kokomo, passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, 8:45 p.m., at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo. Born April 24, 1949, in Anderson, he was the son of Daniel and Betty (Hale) McDonald. Dan was a 1967 graduate of Middletown High School. He completed his Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Purdue University in 1987. He served with the United States Navy from 1970 to 1976 as a radar maintenance technician. He further served his country with the United States Army, retiring as a Major in 2014. Dan was a member of the American Legion. He worked for General Motors and Magnavox in Fort Wayne, and retired from Delphi Automotive. "Our world will be a little less bright and a little too quiet without him in it." Dan is survived by his sister, Linda (Bob) Fattic of St. Peters, Mo.; nephews, Scott (Amy) Fattic of O'Fallon, Mo., and Jeff (Denise) Fattic of St. Peters, Mo.; long-time companion, Nancy Borgmann of Fort Wayne; and Nancy's children, Ryan (Amy) Borgmann of Chicago, Ill., and Amy (Scott) Davis of Carmel, Ind. Dan was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Rex and Opal Hale; and uncle, Don Hale. The family would like to give a special thank you to the hospital staff at Community Howard Regional Health whom guided our family through this difficult time. Memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, where friends are invited to visit with the family from 1 to 2 p.m. Chaplain Dick Thomas officiating. Dan requested that sweatshirts and jeans be worn to celebrate his life. Military honors will be provided by the United States Army and the Kokomo V.F.W. Military Rites Team. Dan will be laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Dan's memory to the American Legion Post 6, Kokomo. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shirley & Stout
1315 West Lincoln Road
Kokomo, IN 46902
(765) 453-4400
