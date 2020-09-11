1/
DANIEL D. "DAN" McDONALD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DANIEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McDONALD, DANIEL D. "DAN": Memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, where friends are invited to visit with the family from 1 to 2 p.m. Chaplain Dick Thomas officiating. Dan requested that sweatshirts and jeans be worn to celebrate his life. Military honors will be provided by the United States Army and the Kokomo V.F.W. Military Rites Team. Dan will be laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Shirley & Stout
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Shirley & Stout
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shirley & Stout
1315 West Lincoln Road
Kokomo, IN 46902
(765) 453-4400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved