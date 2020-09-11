McDONALD, DANIEL D. "DAN": Memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, where friends are invited to visit with the family from 1 to 2 p.m. Chaplain Dick Thomas officiating. Dan requested that sweatshirts and jeans be worn to celebrate his life. Military honors will be provided by the United States Army and the Kokomo V.F.W. Military Rites Team. Dan will be laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store