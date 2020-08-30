DANIEL DAUGHERTY, 85, of Deland, Fla., passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Born Feb. 14, 1935, in Venango Co., Pa., he was a son of the late Lawrence and Elizabeth Daughterty. Daniel lived in many places over the years including; Oil City, Pa., Fort Wayne, Beaufort, S.C., Holly Hill, Fla., Woodbine, Ga., and Deland, Fla. He was a truck driver and salesman who retired from Roadway Express in 1993. He was named Holly Hill Man of the Year in 2007. He is a former Knight of Columbus, and he was actively involved in the Ormond Beach Presbyterian Church. Throughout his life, he survived five different types of cancer and a serious industrial accident. In his spare time, he loved traveling across the United States, restoring antique tractors and making wooden toy trucks and trains. He was a true people person who never met a stranger. He loved people, life, his family, and God. Survivors include his wife, Florence Daugherty; children, Larry of Zephyrhills, Fla., Jenifer of Fort Wayne and Rebecca Fazio (Darrin) of Ormond Beach, Fla.; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Nancy, Sally and Patricia; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Rita Connelly; brothers, Lawrence and Joseph; and sisters, Mary Loretta and Marjorie. A Celebration of Life service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Ormond Beach Presbyterian Church, with the Reverend Dr. Michael Foley as celebrant. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to HUM, halifaxurbanministries.org
, or Habitat for Humanity, habitat.org
. Arrangements are under the direction of Dale Woodward Funeral Homes & Cremation Services. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com