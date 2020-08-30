1/
DANIEL DAUGHERTY
DANIEL DAUGHERTY, 85, of Deland, Fla., passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Born Feb. 14, 1935, in Venango Co., Pa., he was a son of the late Lawrence and Elizabeth Daughterty. Daniel lived in many places over the years including; Oil City, Pa., Fort Wayne, Beaufort, S.C., Holly Hill, Fla., Woodbine, Ga., and Deland, Fla. He was a truck driver and salesman who retired from Roadway Express in 1993. He was named Holly Hill Man of the Year in 2007. He is a former Knight of Columbus, and he was actively involved in the Ormond Beach Presbyterian Church. Throughout his life, he survived five different types of cancer and a serious industrial accident. In his spare time, he loved traveling across the United States, restoring antique tractors and making wooden toy trucks and trains. He was a true people person who never met a stranger. He loved people, life, his family, and God. Survivors include his wife, Florence Daugherty; children, Larry of Zephyrhills, Fla., Jenifer of Fort Wayne and Rebecca Fazio (Darrin) of Ormond Beach, Fla.; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Nancy, Sally and Patricia; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Rita Connelly; brothers, Lawrence and Joseph; and sisters, Mary Loretta and Marjorie. A Celebration of Life service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Ormond Beach Presbyterian Church, with the Reverend Dr. Michael Foley as celebrant. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to HUM, halifaxurbanministries.org, or Habitat for Humanity, habitat.org. Arrangements are under the direction of Dale Woodward Funeral Homes & Cremation Services. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
