DANIEL "DAN" E. OHNECK, 55, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne on April 27, 1965, he was a son of the late James B. and Mary Anne Ohneck Sr. Dan enjoyed WWE Wrestling, music - especially Michael Jackson, and bowling. He loved his ARC friends and his workshop buddies. Dan worked for the ARC. He attended One Heart Ministries through First Assembly of God. Dan is survived by his siblings, Jim (Shelley) Ohneck, Chris (Cindy) Ohneck, Mark (Mary) Ohneck, Matt Ohneck, Kathy Drake, and Barbara (Ron) Lockridge; and several nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Brian Ohneck. Private services will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to One Heart Ministries c/o First Assembly of God, 1400 W. Washington Center Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46825.