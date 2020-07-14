1/
DANIEL E. OSBORN
1951 - 2020
DANIEL E. OSBORN, 69, died Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Majestic Healthcare of New Haven. Born April 29, 1951, in Bowling Green, Ohio, he was the son of the late Don and Elizabeth (Pollom) Osborn. He was a self-employed contractor and a U.S. Army veteran. Surviving are his son, Andrew (Lynette) Osborn of Leo, Ind.; granddaughters, Ivy, Georgia, Neva, and Saige Osborn; and stepbrothers, Brad (Beth) Osborn of Fort Wayne and Chad (Misty) Osborn of Rockwall, Texas. Per his wishes, cremation will take place and there will be no services or calling. Arrangements by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, Ind. To view an online obituary and sign the guestbook, visit www.cbwfuneralhome.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home - Spencerville
6992 St Rd 1
Spencerville, IN 46788
(260) 238-4488
