DANIEL E. OSBORN, 69, died Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Majestic Healthcare of New Haven. Born April 29, 1951, in Bowling Green, Ohio, he was the son of the late Don and Elizabeth (Pollom) Osborn. He was a self-employed contractor and a U.S. Army veteran. Surviving are his son, Andrew (Lynette) Osborn of Leo, Ind.; granddaughters, Ivy, Georgia, Neva, and Saige Osborn; and stepbrothers, Brad (Beth) Osborn of Fort Wayne and Chad (Misty) Osborn of Rockwall, Texas. Per his wishes, cremation will take place and there will be no services or calling. Arrangements by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, Ind. To view an online obituary and sign the guestbook, visit www.cbwfuneralhome.com