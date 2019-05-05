DANIEL E. WAGNER, 73, of Fort Wayne, died Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Parkview Memorial Hospital - Randallia, Fort Wayne. Born Feb. 23, 1946, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Ervin and Edith Wagner. He graduated from Xavier University and University of St. Francis. Daniel was a teacher with Northcrest Elementary for 35 years and a member of St. Jude Catholic Church. He was a phenomenal friend, a generous and exceptional host and brought joy and God to others and was a blessing to everyone. Daniel is survived by his sister, Deborah (Gerald) Burns of Fort Wayne; brothers, James (Brenda) Wagner of Angola, Ind., and Michael Wagner of Fort Wayne; and all of his nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Saint Jude Catholic Church, 2130 Pemberton Drive, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a Rosary at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Peter's Catholic Church or Saint Jude Catholic Church. "Special thanks for those who cared Dan at Apple Ridge Assisted Living." To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 5, 2019