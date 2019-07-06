DANIEL "DAN" EDWARD DEVENTER, 66, of Leo, Ind., passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Fort Wayne. Born May 1, 1953, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of Merton and Berdetta Deventer. He graduated from Leo High School in 1973 and was a member of the Boy Scouts where he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. He was employed by Dura Automotive in Butler, Ind., for 40 years. Dan is survived by his parents, Merton and Berdetta Deventer of Leo, Ind.; brother, Michael Deventer of Parthenon, Ark.; sister, Marlene (David) Lake of Fort Wayne; as well as several nieces and nephews, Andy (Suzanne) Lake, Kaitlin and Adrian Lake, Samantha (Garrett Cochran) Lake, Andrea (Brett) Butterfield, James and William Butterfield, Pam (Rob Eames) Lake, Amaya and Chloe Lake, Jake (Lindsey Bishop) Lake, and Zoe Bishop. Dan was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents as well as his nephew, Taylor Deventer. A time of remembrance is 4 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling beginning at 1 p.m. until time of service at 4 p.m. Memorials may be given to the Allen County S.P.C.A, allencountyspca.org. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 6, 2019