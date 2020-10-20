1/1
DANIEL IRVIN "DAN" KNEE
DANIEL IRVIN "DAN" KNEE, 78, of Fort Wayne, died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, 8:14 p.m., at his home. Born Aug. 10, 1942, in Urbana, Ind., he was a son of Harold and Mildred (Mattern) Knee. Dan was a 1960 graduate of Urbana High School, graduated Cum Laude from Western Michigan University in 1969, and received his Master's degree from University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne. He served in the U.S. Navy as an electronics technician on the U.S.S. Wallace L. Lind destroyer from 1961 to 1965. Dan married Lynn Jo Carroll in North Manchester, Ind., on July 22, 1967. He worked for I&M Power for his entire professional career as an engineering supervisor. Dan was a member of the Lifewater Community Church in Fort Wayne. He loved working in his workshop, where he built two driftboats, and donated many hours at church, building a playground, and helping with building repairs. He is survived by his wife, Lynn Jo Knee of Fort Wayne; daughter, Erin (Michael) Dougherty of Novi, Mich.; daughter-in-law, Jennifer (Troy Edwards) McWilliams of Ludington, Mich.; four grandchildren, Jacob Dougherty of Columbus, Ohio, Joseph Dougherty of Novi, Carter Knee and Adam Knee, both of Ludington. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Mark Knee; two brothers, Norman Knee and Dave Knee; and brother-in-law, Jack Krom. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at the Ijamsville United Methodist Church, Ijamsville, Ind., where friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m. Pastor Kent Harting, Rev. Doug Beutler, and Rev. Stephen Lane officiating. Burial will be in Laketon Cemetery, Ijamsville. Arrangements by Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, Wabash. Preferred memorials to Ijamsville United Methodist Church, 309 S. Maple St., North Manchester (IN 46962) or Lifewater Community Church, 5600 Westbreeze Trail, Fort Wayne, IN 46804. The memorial guestbook for Dan may be signed at www.grandstaff-hentgen.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 20, 2020.
