Or Copy this URL to Share

Share DANIEL's life story with friends and family

Share DANIEL's life story with friends and family

KNEE, DANIEL IRVIN "DAN": Funeral service is 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at the Ijamsville United Methodist Church, Ijamsville, Ind., where friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m. Burial will be in Laketon Cemetery, Ijamsville. Arrangements by Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, Wabash.