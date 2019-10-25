DANIEL J. COCHRAN, 71, of Fort Wayne, died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Born July 2, 1948, in Fort Wayne, Dan was the son of the late Burnett and Lucille Cochran. Dan was a member of the American Legion Post 47 and Teamsters. He worked and retired from Monarch Foods / U.S. Foods. He enjoyed playing pool and corn hole and spending time with family and friends. Dan is survived by sons, Jason (Tiffani) Cochran of Harrisburg, N.C., and Justin (Amity) Cochran of Fishers, Ind.; grandchildren, Chloe, Dane, Wesley, Reagan, and Maggie; sisters, Sharon (Louie) Snyder, Debra Rayl and Donna Atkinson; and brothers, Edward Cochran, Robert (Marge) Cochran, Terrance Cochran, and Christopher (Amy) Cochran. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a Rosary recited at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Masses or St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School Tuition Assistance. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 25, 2019