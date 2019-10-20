DANIEL J. GRAMES

Obituary
DANIEL J. GRAMES, 63, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. He was a son of James and Betty (Rosen ogle) Grames. He served in the U.S. Navy and was self employed doing home remodels. He is survived by his wife, Tara (Wolf) Grames; daughters, Danielle and Nicole; stepson, Jason; father, three sisters, and three brothers. He was preceded in death by his mother. No services will be held. Donations can be made to Heartland Hospice or the VA Hospital. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 20, 2019
