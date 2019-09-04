DANIEL JAMES HAGGENJOS, 60, of Fort Wayne, passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at his home. Dan was born April 4, 1959, in Fort Wayne, the son of the late John and Delores Haggen-jos. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Fort Wayne and American Legion Post 241. He was a production engineer for Fort Wayne Metals for over 30 years. Surviving are his siblings, Janet (Jim) Dills, Jack (Cindy), Mary Jo (Frank) Alles, Tim (Rebecca), and Lori (Chuck) Ruckel; many nieces and nephews; and brother-in-law, Roger Miracle. He was preceded in death by his sister, Ann Miracle. Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Inurnment will be in Catholic Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to SPCA or Riley's Children's Hospital. To sign the online guest book, please go to www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 4, 2019