DANIEL JOHN BANUT
DANIEL JOHN BANUT, died unexpectedly on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in his home. He graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1968. Dan retired from Neff Engineering, where he was a Mechanical Engineer. Dan enjoyed fishing, boating, and spending time with family and friends. He loved watching Notre Dame sports. Dan was known as "Five O" by many of his close friends. He is survived by his four legged companion, Clementine (dog); sisters, Janice (Rocky) Nawrocki and Joana (Robert) Wyatt; nephew, Justin Nawrocki; nieces, Melissa (Steven) Keller and Jamie Wyatt; great nephews, Jaxson and Maxwell Nawrocki and Wyatt Keller; great niece, Jocelyn Keller; special and dear friends, Cheryl and Mark Walls, Brea and Ryan Todd, Brennen Melton, and Marie Steinbrecher; and many other relatives and friends. Dan was also preceded in death by his parents, John and Marguerite Banut; grandparents, Vasile and Marie Moisica; and niece, Alexis Nawrocki. Due to Covid concerns, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of Noble County, Black Pine Animal Sanctuary, or The Fort Wayne Children's Zoo. Arrangements entrusted to C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from Nov. 24 to Nov. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home
1327 North Wells Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
2604224232
