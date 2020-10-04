DANIEL JOHN HARTMAN, 63, of Fort Wayne, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, home. He was the son of the late Henry R. Hartman and Patricia A. (Ramsey) Hartman. Daniel was a Mill Wright for Boyd Machine & Repair. He is survived by his mother, Patricia A Hartman. Service is 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Our Hope Lutheran Church, 1826 Trinity St., Huntertown, Ind. , with visitation one hour prior. The service will also be Facebook live streamed at Hockemyer & Miller's Facebook page. Visitation also from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at the church. Preferred memorials to Our Hope Lutheran Church or donor's choice. Arrangements by Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com