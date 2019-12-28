DANIEL JOSEPH FREDBLOOM, 26, of Fort Wayne, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Fort Wayne. He was born on Oct. 4, 1993, in Fort Wayne. Daniel was kind hearted and soft spoken. He loved to be outdoors and especially loved the water. His fishing pole was his guide. His greatest joy was showing his father the "big one" that didn't get away! Daniel had a special kindness for animals, he loved Shadow and Otis. Daniel is survived by his parents, Richard and Leisa Fredbloom; sisters, Liz (Jason) Bobay and Katie Fredbloom both of Fort Wayne; and many aunt, uncles and cousins. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1502 E. Wallen Road, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to: Masses. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 28, 2019