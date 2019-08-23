Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DANIEL JOSEPH SPIETH Sr.. View Sign Service Information Hite Funeral Home 403 S Main St Kendallville , IN 46755 (260)-347-1653 Send Flowers Obituary

DANIEL JOSEPH SPIETH SR., 93, was called to his heavenly home on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Parkview Hospital with his beloved wife Eileen, at his side and surrounded by lots of family and love. Born in Monroeville in 1926, Dan graduated from Hoagland High School in 1944. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy shortly after graduation and served in the Pacific during World War II, and participated on the Honor Flight. Dan married Eileen on May 29, 1948, and they raised seven children. He worked at ITT Corporation for 36 years. Dan enjoyed his family, the outdoors, the lake, and antiques. Dan was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church (Soest), where he enjoyed being part of the Carpenters' Helpers. Dan is lovingly survived by his wife of 71 years, Eileen; children, Cheryl (Pat Opper) Spieth of Grabill, Cynthia (Rich) Elzey of Fort Wayne, Linda (Dan) Johnson of Evergreen, Colo., Daniel (Sherri) Spieth Jr. of Fort Wayne, Judith (Jim Uebelhoer) Justice of Grabill, Janine Spieth of Fort Wayne, and Heidi (Kurt) Mansfield of Angola, Ind.; and sister-in-law, Barb (Jack) Spieth of Kendalville; 16 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Dan was preceded in death by his parents, William and Cecelia (Bacon) Spieth; siblings, Vera (Edward) Bradtmiller, Adam (Grace) Spieth, Cletus (Angie) Spieth, and Jack (Joyce) Spieth; and great-grand-daughter, Cosmia Justice. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church (Soest), 9909 Wayne Trace, Fort Wayne, with visitation from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Visitation also from 1 to 4 and 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at the church. Burial with military honors will take place at Emmanuel Lutheran (Soest) Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church for the stained glass window restoration project. Arrangements entrusted to Northern Indiana Funeral Care of Fort Wayne.



