DANIEL K. BUCHAN, 70, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. Born March 17, 1949, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Kenneth and Phyllis (Ehrman) Buchan. He graduated from Concordia Lutheran High School. Daniel proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. He spent a lot of time outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating and playing golf with his two sons. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with family. Daniel is survived by his sons, Zachary (Karla) and Jason (Leah) Buchan; grandsons, Isaac and Michael Buchan; sister, Deb (Timothy) Killworth; former wife, Lori Buchan; and a host of relatives and friends. He was also preceded in death by his son, Chad Buchan. Graveside service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 6750 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804). Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 24, 2019