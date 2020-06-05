DANIEL K. CROFT SR., 56, of Spencerville, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020. He was a very independent, self-accomplished, and outgoing father and grandfather. He loved spending time with his family and being outdoors. He is survived by his mother, Wanda (Michael) Vorndran; children, Danielle (Steve) Cooper, Daniel (Ashleigh) Croft Jr. and Kyle Croft; and four grandchildren. Funeral service is 3 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46808), with visitation two hours prior.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 5, 2020.