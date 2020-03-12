DANIEL L. BOWMAN, 69, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Kettering, Ohio. He was a 1970 graduate of North Side High School and served six years in the U.S. Marine Corp. He was employed by the Dayton VA Medical Center for over 30 years, retiring in 2012. He is survived by his brothers, Thomas C. (Dana) Bowman and Robert L. (Susan) Bowman both of Fort Wayne; and sister, Linda K. Bowman of Fort Wayne. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clair W. Bowman Jr. and Doris L. (Reinking) Bowman; and brother, Alan Bowman. Memorial service is 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the St. Joe Athletic Club, 817 Anderson Ave., Fort Wayne.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 12, 2020