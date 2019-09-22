Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DANIEL L. GERARDOT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DANIEL L. GERARDOT, 76, of Monroeville, Ind., passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. Born on Nov. 26, 1942 in Monroe ville, he was a son of the late Lawrence E. Gerardot and Hazel (Beck) Gerardot. Daniel was united in marriage to Alice E. Dawson on July 11, 1963; and she preceded him in death on Jan. 5, 2008. He worked at International Harvester for 43 years before retiring in 2004. Survivors include daughter, Jacqueline (Charles) Miller of Decatur, Ind., son, Christopher (Amy) Gerardot of Convoy, Ohio; son, Chip (Tonya) Gerardot of Fort Wayne, Ind.; daughter, Theresa (Carlo) Renninger of Monroeville, Ind.; son, Scott (Jill) Gerardot of Convoy, Ohio; daughter, Bobbi Gerardot of Indian Harbour Beach, Fla.; son, Jesse Gerardot of Monroeville, Ind.; daughter, Anndrea (Steven) Marcks of Hampton,Va.; sisters, Sally (Ed) Schwehn of New Haven, Ind. and Mary (Charles) Jauregui of Decatur; brothers, Ed Gerardot of Mooresville, Ind. and Don (Diana) Gerardot of Monroeville, Ind.; 26 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by one grandchild, Jacob Wasson; and brother in infancy, David Gerardot. A Prayer service is 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel, in Monroeville followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Rose Catholic Church, Monroeville. Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at the funeral home. A Holy Rosary Service is 4 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the on-line guestbook visit

