DANIEL "DAN" LEE, 32, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Born May 13, 1987, he was the son of Brian and Susan Lee. Dan graduated from Northrop High School and attended college for a short time. Most recently he was employed at Custom Maintenance Solutions. Dan was fondly known by family and friends as "Nubs" or "Uncle Nubs." He enjoyed working on his trucks in his spare time and enjoyed being a tattoo artist. His family and friends will remember him as being very artistic, goofy, and a fun loving guy. He is survived by his parents; grandparents, Larry Clark and Roberta Lee; uncle, Tim Clark; and honorary brothers, Chris Thompson and Austin Moring. He also leaves behind many cousins and other family members to cherish his memory. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Betty Clark; grandfather, James Lee; and cousin, Thrain Clark. Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815). Memorial contributions may be made to the s Project.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 10, 2020