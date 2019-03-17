Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for REVEREND DANIEL LEE HAMLIN. View Sign

REVEREND DANIEL LEE HAMLIN, 83, of Fort Wayne, entered the church triumphant on Saturday, March 9, 2019, and has now been given safe lodging and holy rest in God's eternal home. Born Jan. 18, 1936 in St. Paul, Minn., he was the sixth son of the late Francis and Violet Hamlin. A graduate of Concordia College and Carthage College, he received his Master of Divinity Degree at Northwestern Theological Seminary, Minneapolis, Minnesota in 1962. He served as a parish pastor in the Indiana/Kentucky Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America for 50-plus years, including St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Frankfort, Ind. and Zion Lutheran Church, North Manchester, Ind. In 1976, Pastor Hamlin joined the staff of Trinity English Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne, where he remained until his retirement in 2003. During his years at Trinity English Lutheran Church he served as Pastor of Outreach which included teaching the Bethel Bible Series, moderating the Enneagram Personality Theory workshops, and facilitating the Stephen's Ministry program, plus other ministerial responsibilities. Upon his retirement from Trinity English Lutheran Church, the honorary title Pastor Emeritus was bestowed. In the following years he remained a faithful and active parishioner in the parish and also served as supply pastor to parishes in the area. Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Nancy; son, Eric (Truly) Hamlin of Fort Wayne; daughter, Krista Hamlin of Fort Wayne; and grandson, Carter Hamlin of Fort Wayne; brothers, Rev. Dick (Jayne) Hamlin of Phoenix, Ariz., DeWayne (Betty Enright) Hamlin of North St. Paul, Minn.; sisters-in-law, Irene Hamlin of Roberts, Wis. and Betty Hamlin of North Manchester, Ind.; and cherished nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Douglas, Donald and Dale. "The Hamlin family wishes to express their gratitude and thanksgiving for the compassionate care Daniel received from the staff of North Woods Village, Heart to Heart Hospice and the of Fort Wayne." In keeping with Pastor Hamlin's wish and favorite salutation, "Meet you in the pew!" please join his family and friends for a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at Trinity English Lutheran Church, 450 West Washington Boulevard. A gathering time for family and friends to meet and share will follow the service in Wagenhals Hall. A time of sharing with the family will also be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at the church. A private family Service of Remembrance will be held in Red Wing, Minn., at a later date. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Trinity English Lutheran Church. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, is handling arrangements. Condolences may also be left online at



REVEREND DANIEL LEE HAMLIN, 83, of Fort Wayne, entered the church triumphant on Saturday, March 9, 2019, and has now been given safe lodging and holy rest in God's eternal home. Born Jan. 18, 1936 in St. Paul, Minn., he was the sixth son of the late Francis and Violet Hamlin. A graduate of Concordia College and Carthage College, he received his Master of Divinity Degree at Northwestern Theological Seminary, Minneapolis, Minnesota in 1962. He served as a parish pastor in the Indiana/Kentucky Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America for 50-plus years, including St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Frankfort, Ind. and Zion Lutheran Church, North Manchester, Ind. In 1976, Pastor Hamlin joined the staff of Trinity English Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne, where he remained until his retirement in 2003. During his years at Trinity English Lutheran Church he served as Pastor of Outreach which included teaching the Bethel Bible Series, moderating the Enneagram Personality Theory workshops, and facilitating the Stephen's Ministry program, plus other ministerial responsibilities. Upon his retirement from Trinity English Lutheran Church, the honorary title Pastor Emeritus was bestowed. In the following years he remained a faithful and active parishioner in the parish and also served as supply pastor to parishes in the area. Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Nancy; son, Eric (Truly) Hamlin of Fort Wayne; daughter, Krista Hamlin of Fort Wayne; and grandson, Carter Hamlin of Fort Wayne; brothers, Rev. Dick (Jayne) Hamlin of Phoenix, Ariz., DeWayne (Betty Enright) Hamlin of North St. Paul, Minn.; sisters-in-law, Irene Hamlin of Roberts, Wis. and Betty Hamlin of North Manchester, Ind.; and cherished nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Douglas, Donald and Dale. "The Hamlin family wishes to express their gratitude and thanksgiving for the compassionate care Daniel received from the staff of North Woods Village, Heart to Heart Hospice and the of Fort Wayne." In keeping with Pastor Hamlin's wish and favorite salutation, "Meet you in the pew!" please join his family and friends for a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at Trinity English Lutheran Church, 450 West Washington Boulevard. A gathering time for family and friends to meet and share will follow the service in Wagenhals Hall. A time of sharing with the family will also be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at the church. A private family Service of Remembrance will be held in Red Wing, Minn., at a later date. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Trinity English Lutheran Church. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, is handling arrangements. Condolences may also be left online at www.greenlawnmpfh.com Funeral Home Greenlawn Funeral and Cremation Services

6750 Covington Rd.

Fort Wayne , IN 46804

(260) 432-3914 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.