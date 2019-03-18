Obituary

HAMLIN, REVEREND DANIEL LEE: In keeping with Pastor Hamlin's wish and favorite salutation, "Meet you in the pew!" please join his family and friends for a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at Trinity English Lutheran Church, 450 West Washington Boulevard. A gathering time for family and friends to meet and share will follow the service in Wagenhals Hall. A time of sharing with the family will also be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at the church. A private family Service of Remembrance will be held in Red Wing, Minn., at a later date.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2019

